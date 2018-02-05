Quantcast

Northbound I-25 closed at mile marker 122 in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY -

Northbound I-25 is closed at mile marker 122 due to a serious crash Monday.

This is near Pikes Peak International Raceway, due to a crash at mile point 127. 

There are two accidents in the area, CDOT says traffic is being routed onto Old Pueblo Road.

There is no estimated time of when this will reopen. 

