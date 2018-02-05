Northbound I-25 closed at mile marker 122 in El Paso County

Northbound I-25 is closed at mile marker 122 due to a serious crash Monday.
This is near Pikes Peak International Raceway, due to a crash at mile point 127.
There are two accidents in the area, CDOT says traffic is being routed onto Old Pueblo Road.
There is no estimated time of when this will reopen.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.
Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend.
A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
