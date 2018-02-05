Valentine's Day in Southern Colorado

The holiday of love is a little over a week away, and Colorado Springs has plenty to do for local lovebirds.

Whether you are looking for something relaxing, something a little more romantic, family friendly, or filled with chocolate goodies, Southern Colorado has got it all this Valentine's Day.

MX Spa in the Mining Exchange Hotel is offering 10 percent off a 'Strawberries and Champagne' manicure and pedicure all February long! This includes a homemade strawberry scrub for the entire month of February. For more information visit their website at :http://www.mxspa.com/.

At the Miramont Castle, Valentine's Day can be celebrated through a 4-Course High Tea in the 'Queen's Parlour Tea Room' inside the real life castle. Visitors take a trip back in time, experiencing life as it would be in the Victorian times. The event is from February 9-14, cost is $37.50 per person. For reservations, click here http://www.miramontcastle.org/index.php/calendar-of-events/february.

Brayla Weddings and Events venue is offering a 7-Course Traditional Red Dinner, yes seven courses! The dinner is for two at $150 per couple, on February 10 starting at 6:00 p.m. For more information and the full menu click here: http://www.braylaweddings.com/special-events.html.

At the Shining Mountain Golf Club in Woodland Park, a semi-formal charity ball to help those in need will take place on Saturday February 10. The event will have dinner, drinks and dancing to start Valentine's Day celebrations off early. For more information visit their website: http://www.shiningmountaingolf.com/.

If you don't have a sitter for your kids, you're in luck the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is having a sleepover for kids! Parents can drop their kids off on Saturday February 10 for a fun-filled night filled with lots of kid-friendly activities and plenty to learn. The sleepover is $60.75 per kid, but for more information on the click here: http://www.cmzoo.org/index.php/explore-Learn/group-Programs/wildNights/.

Lovers can ride the 'Love Train' through the Royal Gorge during a two-hour lunch or a three-hour dinner. The scenery along with good food, drinks and good company is a great way to celebrate Valentine's Day. The train rides will go from February 10-11 at 12:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. in Canon City. For more information and pricing, click here: https://royalgorgeroute.com/special-events/valentinesdaytrain/.

At the Glen Eyrie Castle a Valentine's Celebration will be underway hosting a 'A Valentine's Marriage Retreat.' Couples can enjoy all the castle has to offer over February 10-11. For more information on the event, click here: https://gleneyrie.org/event/connect-at-the-castle/.

Valentines can get a taste of Germany at Edelweiss restaurant, where the restaurant is decorated with artifacts from all over Europe. Live music and authentic foods are a great way to celebrate the holiday. Reservations can be made from February 11-12, 14, 18-19, for more info click here: http://edelweissrest.com/.

You can treat your sweetheart to a little taste of Italy at Pizzeria Rustica on February 14. The restaurant is in Colorado City with a patio and art gallery next door. For more information visit their website at: http://pizzeriarustica.com/wp/.

On Valentine's Day people can indulge in a special menu with wine pairings at TAPAteria, offering an authentic Spanish tapas bar offering all foods to fit many dietary needs. For more information, visit their website: http://www.tapateria.com/.

'The Famous' steakhouse restaurant is offering a romantic dinner from 5-9:00 p.m. on Valentine's Day. There will be a number of desserts offered to curb any sweet tooth, for reservations and more information click here: https://www.thefamoussteakhouse.net/events.

'The Kiss and Tell' package at Hotel Elegante is offering a weekend getaway package, including accommodations for two, champagne and chocolate truffles and breakfast in bed. The package starts at $159 a night, and will be offered throughout the year. For more information, click here: http://www.hotelelegante.com/specials.html.

The Cliff House is offering a 'Suite Dinner' package with "luxurious" accommodations in a Celebrity Suite, with breakfast, and a $100 dining credit at the Cliff House Dining Room. There a number of other offers to choose from to accommodate you and your sweetheart, for info click here: https://www.thecliffhouse.com/specials.

If you are looking to get away, M Lazy C Ranch has some romantic packages for you and your loved one. Visitors can enjoy a weekend away, or stay in in one of their cabins The offer is available throughout 2018, including candlelit dinners, breakfast, ranch activities, horseback riding and more. The cost is $225 per couple, for more info click here: http://www.mlazyc.com/vacation-packages/romance-packages/.

If you are looking for more of a staycation, the Radisson Hotel at Colorado Springs Airport is offering a $50 credit to the hotels dining room, champagne, chocolate and flowers. This offer is available throughout 2018, for more information click here: https://www.radisson.com/offers/4723626.

The Garden of the Gods Collection is offering some Colorado Springs Resort Romance Packages where lovebirds can enjoy an evening of romance and "culinary delights." A private mountain view, breakfast, fireplaces and the Rocky Mountain Peaks are what visitors can experience during their weekend getaway. For more information on reservations and price click here: http://www.gardenofthegodsclub.com/colorado-springs-romance-packages/.

The Avenue Hotel Bed and Breakfast in Manitou Springs is offering a few different packages for you and your sweetheart. Each package includes a number of treats including wine, chocolates and more. The other is available throughout 2018, and will start at $175. For more information, click here: https://www.avenuehotelbandb.com/specials.htm.

The Mining Exchange Hotel is offering champagne and a selection of chocolates for a night away at their boutique hotel. Bed in breakfast will be provided, along with a late check-out at 1:00 p.m. For more information, click here: https://www.wyndhamhotels.com/wyndham-grand/colorado-springs-colorado/the-mining-exchange-a-wyndham-grand-hotel/overview.

For a 'romantic rendezvous' the Cheyenne Mountain Resort has room specials throughout the month of love, February. The package will offer a number of dining options, and an "escape from every day." Fore more information and to book a reservation, click here: http://www.cheyennemountain.com/colorado_springs_deals/Romantic-Rendezvous.

For a unique Valentine's Day experience, the Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center will take visitors on a special tour hearing the story of "The Lovers," and receive a special rose. The dates have yet to be determined, adults will pay $30, where children 8-12 will be $15. For more information, click here: http://www.wolfeducation.org/.

Have a serious sweet tooth? The Canon City Music and Blossom Festival is hosting their 15th Annual 'Chocolate Lovers Walk.' Where walkers can check out all the delectable goodies at downtown Canon City businesses. Admission includes a chocolate bar, and a chance to find winning chocolate bars containing $25, $75 or $150. The date has yet to be determined but will cost $15 per person, for more info click here: https://www.facebook.com/canoncitychocolatewalk.

The Holiday Inn at Colorado Springs Airport offers a staycation for a weekend or just a night to celebrate Valentine's Day. A half a dozen strawberries, sparking cider and breakfast for two will be offered. For room information and reservations, click here: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinn/hotels/us/en/colorado-springs/cosfa/hoteldetail.

The Space Foundation is celebrating 'for the love of space' on February 7 in Colorado Springs. There will be wine tastings, dessert samples, fun space activities and more. The event is $10, for more information click here: https://www.discoverspace.org/events/dont-miss/love-space.

Phantom Canyon is offering a romantic evening featuring city views, music, drinks, dancing and more on Valentine's Day. The event will go from 7-10:00 p.m. and will cost $200 per couple. For more information on the "Kings and Queen's Valentine's Day Dinner," click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/king-queens-valentines-day-dinner-tickets-42337029194.

The Mona Lisa Fondue Restaurant in Manitou Springs is offering five nights to celebrate the holiday, featuring a 4-course fondue dinner. The nights will be from February 9-14 from 4:30 p.m. to close, cost is $50-$60. For more information, click here: http://monalisafondue.com/.

For a little something for the body and soul, the Fitbody Studio in Colorado Springs is offering couple's massages, and nine different Valentine's Day packages. For pricing and details, click here: http://www.fitbodystudio.com/valentine_packages.html.