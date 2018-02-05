Lions hire Matt Patricia as coach, eyeing the Patriot Way

The Detroit Lions have hired Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots as their coach.
The expected hiring of the defensive coordinator comes a day after the Patriots lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Lions general manager Bob Quinn made the move Monday, reuniting with someone he worked with in New England for more than a decade.
Patricia was the Patriots' defensive coordinator for six seasons, ending with a Super Bowl loss in which his unit gave up 41 points and 538 yards.
He was on Bill Belichick's staff for 14 seasons, overlapping with Quinn for many years. Quinn was a part of the Patriots' personnel department for 16 years before Detroit gave him his first shot to be an NFL GM.
Patricia cuts a distinctive figure on the sideline, with a bushy beard, backward ball cap and a pencil above his right ear.
(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.
Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend.
Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend.
A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week.
A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.