Quantcast

Rokita: NFL player's death should anger nation - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Rokita: NFL player's death should anger nation

Posted: Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -

The Latest on a suspected drunken-driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man (all times local):
  
2:25 p.m.
  
An Indiana congressman says "all Americans" should be angry that a suspected drunken-driving crash which killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was allegedly caused by a man police say has been twice deported from the U.S.
  
Republican Rep. Todd Rokita tweeted Monday about Sunday's crash that killed the 26-year-old Jackson and his Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, Indiana, saying "this news should make all Americans angry."


  
Monroe was transporting Jackson for the ride-hailing company when police say he stopped along Interstate 70 after Jackson became ill.
  
Both men were standing outside Monroe's car when police say a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala struck and killed them.
  
Police say he's a citizen of Guatemala who was deported in 2007 and 2009. He has not been charged in the crash.
  
__
  
11:23 a.m.
  
Police say a man being held in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson has twice been deported from the U.S.
  
Indiana State Police said Monday that 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala is a citizen of Guatemala and gave officers a fake name following the Sunday accident.
  
Investigators say he's in U.S. illegally and was deported in 2007 and 2009. He remained in the Marion County Jail on Monday.
  
Police say the 26-year-old Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe were standing outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis when they were hit and killed by a pickup truck being driven by Orrego-Savala.
  
Police say they believe Orrego-Savala was intoxicated and driving without a license. Police say they're working with prosecutors on potential criminal charges.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

    Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

    Sunday, February 4 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-02-04 23:13:10 GMT
    26-year-old Edwin Jackson26-year-old Edwin Jackson

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. 

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. 

  • Walsenburg Schools to open Tuesday, suspect surrenders

    Walsenburg Schools to open Tuesday, suspect surrenders

    Monday, February 5 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-02-05 21:14:00 GMT

    Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend. 

    Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend. 

  • Pueblo West Tom Brady fan with spinal abnormality receives shout-out before Super Bowl

    Pueblo West Tom Brady fan with spinal abnormality receives shout-out before Super Bowl

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-02-05 05:48:51 GMT

    A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week. 

    A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?