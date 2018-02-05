Quantcast

CSFD responds to homeless camp fire east of I-25 - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

CSFD responds to homeless camp fire east of I-25

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Springs Fire crews extinguished a small homeless camp fire between Tejon and Cimarron Monday.

The fire was on the east side of I-25, according to CSFD.

Fire crews say no one was on scene upon arrival.

There no were no injuries reported.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

    Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

    Sunday, February 4 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-02-04 23:13:10 GMT
    26-year-old Edwin Jackson26-year-old Edwin Jackson

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. 

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. 

  • Walsenburg Schools to open Tuesday, suspect surrenders

    Walsenburg Schools to open Tuesday, suspect surrenders

    Monday, February 5 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-02-05 21:14:00 GMT

    Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend. 

    Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend. 

  • Pueblo West Tom Brady fan with spinal abnormality receives shout-out before Super Bowl

    Pueblo West Tom Brady fan with spinal abnormality receives shout-out before Super Bowl

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-02-05 05:48:51 GMT

    A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week. 

    A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?