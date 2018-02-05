Monday Evening Weather: Areas Of Light Snow

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will bring falling temperatures and increasing clouds this evening and overnight. Light snow will develop for some areas tonight with only minor accumulations. We could see a more developed band set up and if that happens those areas could see close to 2" before morning. Snow should clear out before the morning commute, but there could still be slick spots and issues for some areas.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 22; High - 40. Areas of light snow overnight. Colder with very isolated pm showers for Tuesday.

PUEBLO: Low - 22; High - 44. Areas of light snow tonight. Colder with a chance for a stray pm shower tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 25; High - 43. Isolated light snow tonight. Colder with isolated showers Tuesday.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 18; High - 34. Areas of snow tonight. Cold with a few showers tomorrow.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 19; High - 30's. Areas of light snow tonight. Cold with a chance for a stray shower Tuesday.

PLAINS: Low - 20's; High - 40's. Few areas of light snow overnight. Colder and mainly dry Tuesday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 20's; High - Low 40's. Isolated showers tonight. Colder Tuesday with very isolated pm showers.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Warmer and drier for the rest of the work week after Tuesday with highs eventually returning to the 50's and low 60's. Next chance for stronger winds, showers, and colder air arrives for the weekend. Highs will fall into the 30's and 40's with light snow chances later Saturday into Sunday morning. Still the potential for changes in that forecast.