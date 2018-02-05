Colorado ski resort cuts back schedule due to lack of snow

With snowpack far below average at Powderhorn Mountain Resort, the continued drought has forced the return to a reduced Thursday through Sunday operating schedule to preserve current snowpack higher on the mountain.

The season-to-date running snowfall total at Powderhorn is 45-inches which is almost nine feet behind last season's snowfall pace and nearly 15-feet below this point in the 2015/2016 season. The resort’s base depth is minimal as well. Powderhorn’s current base depth is 16” which is approximately 25% of the resort’s average base depth this time of year.

“Reducing our operating schedule has been an incredibly difficult decision but based on the minimal amount of natural snowfall this season, it has become necessary to preserve the current snowpack for higher traffic days of the week,” said Sam Williams, General Manager at Powderhorn. “We are striving to provide the best possible on-hill experience for our guests considering the current weather pattern we’re experiencing.” Despite the difficulties with natural snowfall, Williams said the lower portions of the mountain with substantial man-made snow coverage are holding up well.

Powderhorn has seen a significant number of new customers learning to ski and snowboard on the lower-angle beginner terrain accessed by the Easy Rider lift. The Powderhorn Ski & Ride Center will continue to offer a $69 Learn to Ski or Ride Special that includes a lift ticket, lesson, rental equipment; a product that has drawn a number of people from the region who are new to skiing or snowboarding.

For season pass holders who may not have visited the mountain as much as usual this season, Powderhorn is offering a bonus to those with current Winter 2017/2018 passes in the form of a complimentary Summer 2018 season pass. The complimentary summer pass provides lift access to the resort’s newly-constructed downhill bike park, scenic lift rides, live music, and many of the resort’s summer events.

