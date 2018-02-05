Quantcast

Military spouse teacher licensing bill passes 2nd reading in house

DENVER -

A bill that would change the requirement for military spouses wanting to teach in Colorado passed its 2nd reading in the House Monday morning.

HB18-1095, sponsored by Colorado Springs representative Terri Carver along with Rep. Jeni James Arnt, Sen. Nancy Todd, and Springs Senator Bob Gardner. 

If the bill passes, it would remove the requirement that a teacher with an out of state license would need 3 years of continuous experience with their license. 

This bill would make it so military spouses would only need 3 years, but not continuous, as long as it was done in the last 7 years. 

