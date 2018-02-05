Quantcast

CPW capture bighorn sheep at Garden of the God for relocation east of Salida

Written By Nia Bender
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and volunteers captured 20 bighorn sheep Monday morning near Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs for relocation east of Salida. 

Staff and volunteers set up tubs of apple pulp and  a 50X50 foot net this morning, to capture the animals. Once they got underneath the net, the contraption was dropped to keep the bighorn sheep from running away.

Volunteers then stepped in to corral the animals and calm them as staff prepared for transport. 

According to CPW. The herd is being relocated to a canyon East of Salida where another herd was lost to disease. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says "the relocation continues a CPW tradition started in 1944 when bighorn sheep were first trapped at Tarryall Reservoir to rebuild herds statewide that collapsed due to disease, parasites and over-hunting.

A running report on the event below from Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region:

