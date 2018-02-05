CPW capture bighorn sheep at Garden of the God for relocation east of Salida

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and volunteers captured 20 bighorn sheep Monday morning near Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs for relocation east of Salida.

Staff and volunteers set up tubs of apple pulp and a 50X50 foot net this morning, to capture the animals. Once they got underneath the net, the contraption was dropped to keep the bighorn sheep from running away.

Volunteers then stepped in to corral the animals and calm them as staff prepared for transport.

According to CPW. The herd is being relocated to a canyon East of Salida where another herd was lost to disease. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says "the relocation continues a CPW tradition started in 1944 when bighorn sheep were first trapped at Tarryall Reservoir to rebuild herds statewide that collapsed due to disease, parasites and over-hunting.

A running report on the event below from Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region:

The Bighorn Sheep Rodeo is over. The 100 or so @COParksWildlife staff and volunteers regroup after capturing 24 sheep. Stay tuned as we release them in Badger Creek Canyon east of Salida. #conservation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/ssKdlbV8t9 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

Not all the Sheep captured in the Bighorn Sheep Rodeo by @COParksWildlife were taken away. Only 20 were kept. The rest happily ran off when released. #conservation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/1frGZOK6j9 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

Staff of @COParksWildlife try to get captured sheep into the shade has they await processing for relocation. Quiet time at the Bighorn Sheep Rodeo.#conservation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/Vw3UfqaK9R — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

The calm after the Bighorn Sheep Rodeo storm as @COParksWildlife volunteers and staff hold sheep awaiting processing for relocation. #conservation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/i2vCEoJtLC — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

3 volunteers for @COParksWildlife keep track of a bighorn sheep Ram processing for release in a canyon east of Salida. #conservation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/rJC80FXUKe — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

It takes several members of @COParksWildlife staff and volunteers to subdue large bighorn sheep Rams as they are captured for release in a canyon east of Salida. #conservation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/qtuhyG4sX3 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

Oxygen is administered by @COParksWildlife staff to a bighorn sheep as it waits processing for relocation to a canyon east of pic.twitter.com/9bkQ70Cg0j — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

Some impressive bighorn sheep are here but they are not coming out of the net yet @COParksWildlife staff wait patiently for them to take the bait. #conser pic.twitter.com/4crXMGQnl3 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

It's a waiting game as staff and volunteers from @COParksWildlife standby hoping a herd of bighorn sheep off to the right move up the hill and under the net where they've baited with apple pulp and hay. #conservation #wildlife pic.twitter.com/dZKIHxW2Y7 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) February 5, 2018

