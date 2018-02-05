Wall Street appears to be suffering another bad day

The Dow slumped about 200 points this morning, deepening the volatility that emerged last week because investors are worried about the bond market turmoil. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ lost nearly 1% apiece. The Dow was down as much as 355 points just after the opening bell.

Last week was the worst on Wall Street in two years. The sell off on Friday caused the Dow to plunge 666-points, or 2.5%, its worst day since the Brexit mayhem of June 2016.

Nearly $1 trillion of market value was erased from the S&P 500 last week.