Quantcast

Construction begins on Pikes Peak Avenue - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Construction begins on Pikes Peak Avenue

Posted: Updated:
Written By Nia Bender
Connect
File photo File photo
COLORADO SPRINGS -

Beginning today through mid-April, Pikes Peak Avenue between Iowa Avenue and Printers Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction while crews perform utility work. Normal work hours are Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be controlled by flaggers to provide safety for crews and motorists. The pavement is a bit rough through this stretch as well, so taking it slow is suggested. Drivers should consider an alternate route during the scheduled work hours. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?