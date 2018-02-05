Construction begins on Pikes Peak Avenue

Beginning today through mid-April, Pikes Peak Avenue between Iowa Avenue and Printers Parkway will be reduced to one lane in each direction while crews perform utility work. Normal work hours are Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Eastbound and westbound traffic will be controlled by flaggers to provide safety for crews and motorists. The pavement is a bit rough through this stretch as well, so taking it slow is suggested. Drivers should consider an alternate route during the scheduled work hours.