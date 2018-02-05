Construction begins on Pikes Peak Avenue

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.
Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat.
Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat.
A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week.
A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week.
Family, friends and supporters are gathering for justice for "Christopher Abeyta," this morning. The rally is being held at the District Attorney's office at 7:30 a.m.
Family, friends and supporters are gathering for justice for "Christopher Abeyta," this morning. The rally is being held at the District Attorney's office at 7:30 a.m.