Tuesday Evening Weather: Warmer and Breezy Valentine's Day

Tonight's Forecast:

Skies stay mainly clear this evening with clouds trying to build in as we head towards Valentine's Day. Lows will be in the 20's and 30's. Winds will be breezy and we'll have additional cloud cover for Wednesday. It'll be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50's and 60's.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low - 30; High - 62. Mainly clear and not as cold tonight. Breezy and warmer Wednesday.

PUEBLO: Low - 28; High - 66. Mainly clear tonight. Mostly cloudy and breezy tomorrow.

CANON CITY: Low - 67; High - 64. Mainly clear tonight. Additional clouds and breezy Valentine's Day.

WOODLAND PARK: Low - 25; High - 54. Mainly clear tonight. Increasing clouds and mild for Wednesday.

TRI-LAKES: Low - 20's; High - 50's.Mainly clear and more mild tonight. More clouds and breezy tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low - 20's & 30's; High - 60's. Partly cloudy tonight. Breezy and mild Wednesday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low - 30's; High - 60's. Mainly clear tonight. Breezy and warm Valentine's Day.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Highs will be a few degrees cooler on Thursday with a cold front moving in during the second half of the day. Snow will build for the mountains on Thursday, but we'll only have a chance for isolated activity for the lower elevations late Thursday into early Friday. Temperatures will fall into the 40's for Friday. The weekend is looking great with highs rebounding into the 50's and 60's very quickly along with mainly sunny skies.