Wednesday Morning Weather: Cold Start To A Warmer Day

Today's Forecast:

Cold with patchy fog in the morning but the afternoon is shaping up to be pretty nice! We'll see quite a bit of sunshine today, especially through the afternoon, and that will only help to get our temperatures moving. As nice as today looks tomorrow, Thursday, looks even better! Highs will be back in the mid 50s tomorrow in the Springs and low 60s for Pueblo.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 45; Low - 30. Mostly cloudy with late day sunshine, slightly warmer afternoon temps. Cold and clear tonight.

PUEBLO: High - 49; Low - 25. Late morning/early afternoon clouds breaking to let the sun in, mild temps. Cold and clear tonight.

CANON CITY: High - 52; Low - 31. Mostly cloudy with late day sunshine, mild afternoon temps.. Cold and clear tonight.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 43; Low - 25. A bit of sunshine but slightly warmer into the afternoon. Cold and clear tonight.

TRI-LAKES: High - Mid 40s; Low - 30. Partly sunny skies through the afternoon, breezy & mild. Partly cloudy overnight tonight.

PLAINS: High - 40s/50s; Low - Teens/20s. Partly cloudy skies with slightly warmer temps. Cold and clear tonight.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - Mid 50s; Low - Upper 20s. Some clouds and mild temps later today. Cold and clear tonight.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK/NEXT WEATHERMAKER: The next chance of snow is looking to come in for the weekend and leave us with chilly air that will last into next Monday. Saturday looks to be the best day for snow, and while it's still too early for any reliable snowfall totals, we can say it still looks like an accumulating snow for much of the area. Highs will stay in the 30s through the weekend and we might be looking at another light snow by next Tuesday.