Quantcast

Jury finds former Sheriff Maketa not guilty on 2 counts - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Jury finds former Sheriff Maketa not guilty on 2 counts

Posted: Updated:
COLORADO SPRINGS -

The jury in the corruption trial of former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa returned a not guilty verdict on two counts of official misconduct following several hours of deliberation. On the felony charges of extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

Earlier Monday, the jury told the judge they were at an impasse in their deliberations on the charge of extortion. The defense asked the judge to halt deliberations on that charge, yet the judge disagreed and ordered the jurors to continue their efforts.

There is no decision at this time on whether prosecutors will consider another retrial on those charges.

Deliberations started on Thursday afternoon, then ended early on Friday as a juror was unable to make it to court due to an illness in the family. 

This is the second trial for Terry Maketa on charges of conspiracy to commit extortion,  extortion, and two counts of official misconduct. 

The maximum punishment on a conviction of extortion is six years in prison. 

Maketa was accused of extortion for allegedly threatening to terminate a multi-million dollar jail health care contract if the company did not fire an employee who supported a candidate for sheriff that Maketa had not endorsed.

Prosecutors also allege he committed official misconduct by trying to get two sheriff's department employees marked on the Brady list, documents that identify officers who may have credibility problems, based on their support for Sheriff's candidates.

Maketa's first trial in July 2017 ended in a deadlock as jurors acquitted him on three charges but was unable to reach a verdict on the remaining charges.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

    Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

    Sunday, February 4 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-02-04 23:13:10 GMT
    26-year-old Edwin Jackson26-year-old Edwin Jackson

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. 

    The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. 

  • Walsenburg Schools to open Tuesday, suspect surrenders

    Walsenburg Schools to open Tuesday, suspect surrenders

    Monday, February 5 2018 4:14 PM EST2018-02-05 21:14:00 GMT

    Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend. 

    Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend. 

  • Pueblo West Tom Brady fan with spinal abnormality receives shout-out before Super Bowl

    Pueblo West Tom Brady fan with spinal abnormality receives shout-out before Super Bowl

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:48 AM EST2018-02-05 05:48:51 GMT

    A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week. 

    A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?