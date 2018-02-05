Jurors tell judge they're at an impasse in Maketa corruption trial

The jury in the corruption trial of former El Paso County Sheriff Terry Maketa told the judge they are at an impasse in their deliberations on a charge of extortion. The defense asked the judge to halt deliberations on that charge, yet the judge disagreed and ordered the jurors to continue their efforts.

Deliberations started on Thursday afternoon, then ended early on Friday as a juror was unable to make it to court due to an illness in the family.

The jury returned to discussions at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

This is the second trial for Terry Maketa on charges of conspiracy to commit extortion, extortion, and two counts of official misconduct.

The maximum punishment if convicted of extortion is six years in prison.

Maketa is accused of extortion for allegedly threatening to terminate a multi-million dollar jail health care contract if the company did not fire an employee who supported a candidate for sheriff that Maketa had not endorsed.

Under Colorado law, this is extortion: "A person who threatens a person, or his or her property or reputation, to induce that person to act against his will to do an act or refrain from doing a lawful act commits a class 4 felony." #Maketa #MaketaTrial — Maketa trial (@maketatrial) February 1, 2018

Prosecutors also allege he committed official misconduct by trying to get two sheriff's department employees marked on the Brady list, documents that identify officers who may have credibility problems, based on their support for Sheriff's candidates.

Maketa's first trial in July 2017 ended in a deadlock as jurors acquitted him on three charges but was unable to reach a verdict on the remaining charges.

