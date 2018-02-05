Family and friends to gather at District Attorney's for Christopher Abeyta

Family, friends and supporters are gathering for justice for "Christopher Abeyta," this morning. The rally is being held at the District Attorney's office at 7:30 a.m. Abeyta went missing from his crib in 1986, when he was just 7-months old.

Supporters say 31-years later, they're still searching for answers and they feel as though no one has taken enough action to bring peace to the Abeyta family. Christopher’s kidnapping remains a cold case with no named suspects and no new clues.