Monday Morning Weather: Mild And Windy With Light Snow Into Tuesday

Today's Forecast:

Mild and windy today across much of southern Colorado ahead of our next weak wintry system. We could see a sprinkle early today across the north side of Colorado Springs but light snow mainly waits until tonight through Tuesday morning. Our forecast models still have a lot of uncertainty so while most accumulations look minimal, a few are suggesting totals could be up to 2 inches in a few spots.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High - 56; Low - 24. Windy, mild and mainly dry today. Light snow possible overnight with accumulation mainly under 1", the north side of the city could grab up to 2" if a snow band sets up.

PUEBLO: High - 63; Low - 23. Warm, windy and dry today. Light snow and cold tonight, accumulation likely likely at or under 1 inch..

CANON CITY: High - 59; Low - 28. Windy, mild and dry today. Mainly dry tonight with accumulation under 1 inch.

WOODLAND PARK: High - 44; Tonight's Low - 22. Cool and cloudy today.. Snow accumulation through Tuesday at but likely under 2 inches.

TRI-LAKES: High - 67; Low - 33. Cloudy and cool today with sprinkles/flurries possible. Snow accum. likely around 1" but up to 2" not out of the question by Tuesday midday.

PLAINS: High - 60-65; Low - Some sun through the clouds and warm. Spotty flurries/wintry mix tonight with most accumulation under 1".

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High - 60-65; Low - Warm and windy today. Mainly dry other than a few flurries tonight with any accumulation under 1".

WEEKEND OUTLOOK OR NEXT WEATHER MAKER: Forecast turns to a warmer week starting Wednesday with Friday looking like we'll be back in the 50s and 60s! Saturday we'll have another chance for snow back in the forecast and while it's too far out for any reliable totals, this does look like a system that will bring us accumulation.