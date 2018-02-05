Quantcast

Classes canceled at two schools in Walsenburg after a threat

Written By Nia Bender
WALSENBURG -

Classes are canceled today at two Walsenburg schools after a serious threat is made by an expelled  junior high school student.

District 1 Superintendent Michael Moore, says he learned the expelled teenager threatened to shoot the school up on Thursday, putting both Peakview and John Mall High School on lockdown status. Classes were canceled Friday as well. 

Huerfano County deputies are still looking for the suspect this morning. 

Superintendent Moore has not yet made a decision about classes at both of the schools for Tuesday. 

