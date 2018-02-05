Iconic New York skyscraper lit green for Philadelphia's first Super Bowl win

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.
Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat.
A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
