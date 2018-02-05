Iconic New York skyscraper lit green for Philadelphia's first Super Bowl win

The celebrations continue in Philadelphia, but even the Empire State building was lit green after Philadelphia's first ever super bowl victory. Despite coming into Super Bowl 52 as four-and-a-half point under-dogs, the Eagles quieted the noise and took down the New England Patriots, 41-33.

Quarterback and Super Bowl M-V-P Nick Foles had more than 300 yards passing with three scores and he even caught a touchdown as well.

This is the first Super Bowl trophy for the Eagles after two failed attempts in the past.