Iconic New York skyscraper lit green for Philadelphia's first Super Bowl win

Written By Nia Bender
NEW YORK -

The celebrations continue in Philadelphia, but even the Empire State building was lit green after Philadelphia's first ever super bowl victory. Despite coming into Super Bowl 52 as four-and-a-half point under-dogs, the Eagles quieted the noise and took down the New England Patriots, 41-33. 

Quarterback and Super Bowl M-V-P Nick Foles had more than 300 yards passing with three scores and he even caught a touchdown as well.

This is the first Super Bowl trophy for the Eagles after two failed attempts in the past. 

