Local Philly fans celebrate their team's big win

News 5 was out at local spot "On the Boulevard" Sunday night, a favorite hang out for Eagle's fans on game day.
Our cameras were there to catch the fan's reactions after their team won it's first championship in franchise history.
There's a good chance the Eagles could be back in the big game next year, they just beat the Patriots with their back up QB.
Carson Wentz will be back from injury next season.
Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
Prosecutors say a North Dakota woman who admitted killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby also admitted to cutting out the baby while the mother was still alive.
