Local Philly fans celebrate their team's big win

Local Philly fans celebrate their team's big win

Posted: Updated:
Written By Tyler Dumas
COLORADO SPRINGS -

News 5 was out at local spot "On the Boulevard" Sunday night, a favorite hang out for Eagle's fans on game day.

Our cameras were there to catch the fan's reactions after their team won it's first championship in franchise history.

There's a good chance the Eagles could be back in the big game next year, they just beat the Patriots with their back up QB.

Carson Wentz will be back from injury next season.

