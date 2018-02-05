Pueblo West Tom Brady fan with spinal abnormality receives shout-out before Super Bowl

A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week. Aaron Cortese, 20, has a spinal deformity which has caused him paralysis below the waist and affects his ability to speak and breathe. Several years ago, he was able to complete a bucket list item by meeting Brady in-person and then this NFL season he was able to watch Brady play against the Broncos in Denver. This week, the New England Patriots' great addressed Cortese during Media Day in Minneapolis.

"It's unbelievable," Cortese said. "It's just phenomenal."

Brady was asked by a Boston journalist, "You've sent some encouraging videos out to Aaron Cortese out in Colorado. How has Aaron inspired you?"

"We heard the reporter ask and we heard Aaron's name," said Aaron's mother, Billie Jean. "It just, like, stunned us."

Brady responded, "Different stories have come across or come my way at different times and they have over the course of my career, and Aaron is very unique. I think really highly of him. He's a great kid and obviously dealt with a lot." The press conference was broadcast live on sports media outlets worldwide, including ESPN and the NFL Network.

"I'm speechless. I have no words," Aaron told News 5 during a Super Bowl party at his Pueblo West home Sunday.

"We live every day to the fullest and we just pray every day that Aaron's health continues and we make frequent trips to Children's Hospital in Denver and right now he is doing really well," Billie Jean said. Aaron has endured dozens of surgeries, however his heart and lungs aren't able to withstand further major procedures. She says Brady, as well as Head Coach Bill Belichik and Patriots owner Robert Kraft and the rest of the team, help lift his spirits and have a positive impact on his overall health and well-being. "Watching the New England Patriots and football really helps keep Aaron going and it's something he looks forward to. We watch every time they're on."