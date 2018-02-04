How Does Our Snow Compare?

We've talked about our lack of snow quite a bit this season, but what about other parts of the country, like some of the cities we've heard about with the Super Bowl? Well, they're faring a little better this season in terms of the snowfall. Here in Colorado Springs we've only had 4.2" of snow all season, which puts us 14.7" below average for snow. That lack of snow has contributed to the moderate drought most of our area is dealing with.

The Super Bowl was held in Minneapolis this year, a land know for very cold and snowy winters. They certainly brought the cold for the game with air temperatures in the low single digits and windchills in the negatives. There was also some fresh snow for the game with 2.5" of snow arriving yesterday. So far this season, Minneapolis has had a total of 30" of snow! Believe it or not, that's actually below average for them. They're running about 6.5" below average for the season.

The cities presenting Super Bowl teams this year have fared better in the snow department and are both running a few inches above average. Philadelphia has had 13" of snow, which is 3" above the average total at this point in the season. Boston has had 27" of snow, which is 3.8" above average. Despite their decent snows so far, both Philly and Boston were actually rather mild today with rain falling for both locations instead of additional snow.