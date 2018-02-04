Quantcast

How Does Our Snow Compare? - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

How Does Our Snow Compare?

Posted: Updated:

We've talked about our lack of snow quite a bit this season, but what about other parts of the country, like some of the cities we've heard about with the Super Bowl? Well, they're faring a little better this season in terms of the snowfall. Here in Colorado Springs we've only had 4.2" of snow all season, which puts us 14.7" below average for snow. That lack of snow has contributed to the moderate drought most of our area is dealing with.

The Super Bowl was held in Minneapolis this year, a land know for very cold and snowy winters. They certainly brought the cold for the game with air temperatures in the low single digits and windchills in the negatives. There was also some fresh snow for the game with 2.5" of snow arriving yesterday. So far this season, Minneapolis has had a total of 30" of snow! Believe it or not, that's actually below average for them. They're running about 6.5" below average for the season.

The cities presenting Super Bowl teams this year have fared better in the snow department and are both running a few inches above average. Philadelphia has had 13" of snow, which is 3" above the average total at this point in the season. Boston has had 27" of snow, which is 3.8" above average. Despite their decent snows so far, both Philly and Boston were actually rather mild today with rain falling for both locations instead of additional snow. 

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Walsenburg schools close for threat

    Walsenburg schools close for threat

    Sunday, February 4 2018 7:06 PM EST2018-02-05 00:06:26 GMT

    Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat. 

    Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat. 

  • Couple in Canon City makes discovery of a lifetime

    Couple in Canon City makes discovery of a lifetime

    Saturday, February 3 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-02-04 02:22:10 GMT

    A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone.  Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur. 

    A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone.  Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur. 

  • Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:17 AM EST2018-02-02 06:17:34 GMT

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?