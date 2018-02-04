Lawmakers say memo doesn't clear Trump

Democratic and Republican lawmakers are saying that President Donald Trump is wrong to assert that a GOP-produced classified memo on FBI surveillance powers clears him in the Russia investigation.



Lawmakers appearing on Sunday's news shows also express hope that special counsel Robert Mueller's work will continue without interference.



Democrats could seek a vote on publicly releasing their rebuttal memo when the GOP-led House Intelligence Committee meets late Monday afternoon. The committee rejected that move last week, with one Republican member saying revisions are needed so the memo will not endanger national security.