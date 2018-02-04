The Latest from the Super Bowl (all times local):
7:40 p.m.
Timberlake includes Prince tribute at halftime
Justin Timberlake has paid tribute to Prince during his Super Bowl halftime performance with a cover of "I Will Die 4 U."
The singer's set started out in an underground portion of U.S. Bank Stadium made to look like a club filled with lasers and dancers. Timberlake emerged from into the stadium and performed a dance-filled set that included "Sexyback" and "Cry Me A River."
Timberlake danced atop the NFL logo and then with a marching band for "Suit & Tie."
The singer kept on his feet before taking a seat at a white piano to perform "I Will Die 4 U" with footage of Prince projected onto a long screen in the middle of the stadium.
Before the game, there were rumors that Timberlake would use a hologram of Prince during his performance, drawing criticism from fans and those who knew the late superstar
Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
Prosecutors say a North Dakota woman who admitted killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby also admitted to cutting out the baby while the mother was still alive.
