Timberlake includes Prince tribute at halftime - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Posted: Updated:
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -

The Latest from the Super Bowl (all times local):
  
7:40 p.m.
  
Justin Timberlake has paid tribute to Prince during his Super Bowl halftime performance with a cover of "I Will Die 4 U."
  
The singer's set started out in an underground portion of U.S. Bank Stadium made to look like a club filled with lasers and dancers. Timberlake emerged from into the stadium and performed a dance-filled set that included "Sexyback" and "Cry Me A River."
  
Timberlake danced atop the NFL logo and then with a marching band for "Suit & Tie."
  
The singer kept on his feet before taking a seat at a white piano to perform "I Will Die 4 U" with footage of Prince projected onto a long screen in the middle of the stadium.
  
Before the game, there were rumors that Timberlake would use a hologram of Prince during his performance, drawing criticism from fans and those who knew the late superstar

