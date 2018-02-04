Quantcast

Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Colts linebacker identified as one of two killed in crash

Posted: Updated:
26-year-old Edwin Jackson 26-year-old Edwin Jackson
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.
  
The Colts said in a statement Sunday that the team is "heartbroken" by Jackson's death. The statement says the 26-year-old "was loved by all in the Colts organization."
  
State police identified the victims as Jackson, who grew up in Atlanta, and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe, of Avon, Indiana. Police say they were killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 on Indianapolis' west side.
  
Authorities say the driver that struck them before dawn on Sunday tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Toxicology results are pending.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Walsenburg schools close for threat

    Walsenburg schools close for threat

    Sunday, February 4 2018 7:06 PM EST2018-02-05 00:06:26 GMT

    Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat. 

    Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat. 

  • Couple in Canon City makes discovery of a lifetime

    Couple in Canon City makes discovery of a lifetime

    Saturday, February 3 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-02-04 02:22:10 GMT

    A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone.  Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur. 

    A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone.  Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur. 

  • Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:17 AM EST2018-02-02 06:17:34 GMT

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?