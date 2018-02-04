While flu season persists, Colorado Springs mom grateful for twins recovery

As the flu season persists throughout the nation and Colorado, one Colorado Springs mom says she's grateful her 15-month old twin boys are recovering.

A moment of hope, during what's slowly becoming one of the most worrisome flu seasons in recent years.

Tami Schulz says when her twin sons, Benjamin and Evan were born, she didn't have any complications.

Which is why when her oldest son, by one minute, Benjamin got the flu- she started to worry.

'He was really struggling not to feel well,' said Schulz.

Still, even with vaccination both Benjamin and Evan managed to get sick.

'They actually got their flu shots before Christmas,' said Schulz, 'I thought, that's it, we don't have to worry about the flu, we're good.'

After days in the hospital, both boys are now back at home and recovering, sleeping with oxygen tanks.

'If I could've take on that illness instead of them I would've 10 times, in a heartbeat,' said Schulz.