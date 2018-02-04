Walsenburg Schools to open Tuesday, suspect surrenders

Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.
The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, as the suspect turned themself in to the Sheriff's Office Monday.
The district says the school is now safe to attend.
Huerfano district superintendent Michael Moore said the incident began on Thursday, when a junior high aged student made threats to other students after being expelled.
Moore said on Thursday the student reportedly threatened a shooting at Peakview Elementary School. After the threat, the school was put on a lockout status.
The district did not have classes on Friday.
The Huerfano County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for the student. Moore said since the student had not been found as of Sunday, so the district made the decision to cancel classes at both Peakview and John Mall High School on Monday.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis.
Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend.
Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, and it is safe to attend.
A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week.
A young man from Pueblo West who has formed a unique friendship with NFL MVP Tom Brady received a surprise shout-out from his hero during Super Bowl week.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.