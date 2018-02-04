Walsenburg Schools to open Tuesday, suspect surrenders

Walsenburg schools were closed Monday due to a threat to the school, but will be open as normal Tuesday.

The Huerfano Re-1 School District says the threat has been resolved, as the suspect turned themself in to the Sheriff's Office Monday.

The district says the school is now safe to attend.

Huerfano district superintendent Michael Moore said the incident began on Thursday, when a junior high aged student made threats to other students after being expelled.

Moore said on Thursday the student reportedly threatened a shooting at Peakview Elementary School. After the threat, the school was put on a lockout status.

The district did not have classes on Friday.

The Huerfano County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for the student. Moore said since the student had not been found as of Sunday, so the district made the decision to cancel classes at both Peakview and John Mall High School on Monday.