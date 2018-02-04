Quantcast

Walsenburg schools close for threat

Walsenburg schools close for threat

Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat.

Huerfano district superintendent Michael Moore said the incident began on Thursday, when a junior high aged student made threats to other students after being expelled.

Moore said on Thursday the student reportedly threatened a shooting at Peakview Elementary School. After the threat, the school was put on a lockout status.

The district does not have classes on Friday. 

The Huerfano County Sheriff's Office said they are currently searching for the student. Moore said since the student has not been found as of Sunday, the district made the decision to cancel classes at both Peakview and John Mall High School on Monday.

Gardner School will operate on a normal schedule. 

It is not yet known if classes will resume on Tuesday. 

