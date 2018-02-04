Quantcast

Walsenburg High School to close for threat

Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat.

The information was sent to news outlets through the flash alert service. The closure effects both John Mall High School and Peakview.

Gardner School will operate on a normal schedule. 

Authorities have not released any details about the incident beyond calling it a "credible threat."

This is a developing story, refresh this page for updates. 

    A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone.  Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur. 

    Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat. 

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

