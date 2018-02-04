Quantcast

Suspect arrested in Denver shooting

DENVER -

Denver Police have arrested a person in a shooting investigation Sunday morning.

The shooting took place near a King Soopers grocery store in the 18000 block of Green Valley Ranch Blvd. The victim was found in the parking lot and taken to the hospital with what police called serious but survivable injuries.

The suspect was found a short time later in a nearby neighborhood. Police said a homeowner called them to say a man had entered their home through deception and they were suspicious.

The home was located within the perimeter that officers set up after the shooting.

The suspect came out of the home peacefully and surrendered to officers. There is no word yet on a motive for the shooting and no names have been released. 

