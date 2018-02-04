Daniel Nations in custody in Indiana

Daniel Nations, the man suspected of threatening hikers with a hatchet near Mt. Herman is in custody in Indiana.
Nations was questioned by Indiana State Police last year in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, but police no longer consider Nations an active suspect in this case, according to WTHR Indianapolis.
He is in Indiana due to failing to register as a sex or violent offender in Johnson County.
Nations was brought to Indiana after he pleaded guilty in El Paso County court, to charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Nations was in court on January 5, where the judge ordered him to serve a two-year suspended sentence with three years probation.
Following these charges, Nations was brought to Indiana in exchange for two other charges being dropped.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
Walsenburg schools will be closed on Monday, Feb. 5 due to a threat.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
Prosecutors say a North Dakota woman who admitted killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby also admitted to cutting out the baby while the mother was still alive.
