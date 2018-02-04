Daniel Nations in custody in Indiana

Daniel Nations, the man suspected of threatening hikers with a hatchet near Mt. Herman is in custody in Indiana.

Nations was questioned by Indiana State Police last year in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, but police no longer consider Nations an active suspect in this case, according to WTHR Indianapolis.

He is in Indiana due to failing to register as a sex or violent offender in Johnson County.

Nations was brought to Indiana after he pleaded guilty in El Paso County court, to charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. Nations was in court on January 5, where the judge ordered him to serve a two-year suspended sentence with three years probation.

Following these charges, Nations was brought to Indiana in exchange for two other charges being dropped.

