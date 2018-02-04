Shooting in Denver leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

Colorado police are investigating a shooting in a Denver residential neighborhood that left two people dead and another injured.



Denver Police say the shooting happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Denver Police officers said the first victim was found in the street and was taken to the hospital where he died. They were later contacted by a different hospital who informed them of two more victims had checked themselves in.

Both of those men were suffering from gunshot wounds and one died at the hospital. The other is in critical condition.

Police have a suspect in custody.

