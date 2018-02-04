Sunday PM Weather; Chilly winds...turn warmer Monday

Overview: A cold front, having passed through Sunday morning, has brought a brisk wind and far colder temps versus Saturday. It is a quick-change pattern though, and Monday afternoon, the thermometer should jump. That too though, is short-lived, with another similar cold snap Tuesday.

Colorado Springs - Low: 26, High: 58; Gradual clearing tonight. Partly or mostly sunny Monday, warmer.

Pueblo: Low: 22, High: 65; Gradual clearing tonight. Mostly sunny Monday, warmer.

Plains: Low: 18, High: 62; Gradual clearing tonight. Mostly sunny Monday, warmer.

Walsenburg/Trinidad: Low: 24, High: 63; Gradual clearing tonight. Mostly sunny Monday, warmer.

Woodland Park: Low: 25, High: 45; Partly cloudy or clear tonight. Partly sunny Monday, later day flurries.

Tri Lakes: Low: 24, High: 43; Partly cloudy tonight. Partly sunny Monday, PM flurries.

Outlook ahead: Light snow early Tuesday and again Saturday. Otherwise, dry.