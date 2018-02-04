DIA's Third Puppy Bowl brought plenty of wagging tails

The Denver International Airport's Third Puppy Bowl was a hit yet again this year.

DIA welcomed a group of adorable little pups onto their own playing field, for visitors to interact and receive some cold nose kisses.

There was lots of action on the puppy field throughout the afternoon, with plenty of wagging tails, and lots of puppy love.

Visitors shared plenty of "awes" as the furry little ones squeaked their way through dozens of toys, and wrestled one another.

The event was also made possible by the Dumb Friends League, a non-profit animal welfare program that saves thousands of animals each year in Colorado.

All the dogs were available for adoption Saturday, but those interested can visit: http://www.ddfl.org/ or call (303) 751-5772.