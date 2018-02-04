South Carolina train crash leaves at least 2 dead, 50 hurt

A crash between an Amtrak passenger train and a CSX freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and about 70 people injured.
Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill said the trains collided in Cayce around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
Cahill couldn't say if the two people killed were on the passenger train or the freight train. He says the injuries ranged from scratches to broken bones.
Amtrak says the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed on Amtrak 91, which was operating from New York to Miami. There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board
Lexington County Sheriff's spokesman Adam Myrick says deputies were taking the uninjured in patrol cars to a shelter.
Amtrak set up a passenger information line at 800-523-9101.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
Prosecutors say a North Dakota woman who admitted killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby also admitted to cutting out the baby while the mother was still alive.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
California authorities are searching for four masked men caught on camera stealing an ATM from a Friant gas station in January. The men entered the Shell gas station around 3:30 a.m. on January 17th.
