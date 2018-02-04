Super Sunday Morning Weather: Virga in the air

Weather Story: The fair weather system that allowed temps to climb up and over 60 on Super Saturday, has retreated westward for a day, because of a cold front clipping our part of the state Super Sunday, and shaving temps back into the 40s for morning highs, and steady or falling afternoon temps. There may be a midday flurry or some "virga" in the air, which is snow that is falling from the clouds but evaporating before reaching the ground. In any case, skies will clear up some later in the day, and while Monday will start off crisp/cold, it will warm up fast in the afternoon...so the yo-yo temps continue for another few days.

For the Springs: Hi: 48, Lo: 28 - Partly sunny...brisk and cooler PM with a possible midday flurry. Partly cloudy tonight.

For Pueblo: Hi: 45, Lo: 22 - Partly sunny...brisk and cooler PM. Partly cloudy tonight.

For the Plains: Hi: 42, Lo: 26 - Partly sunny...brisk and cooler PM with a possible midday flurry. Partly cloudy tonight.

For Woodland Park: Hi: 45, Lo: 29 - Partly sunny...brisk and cooler PM with possible morning flurries. Partly cloudy tonight.

For Tri Lakes: Hi: 44, Lo: 28 - Partly sunny...brisk and cooler PM with a possible morning flurries. Partly cloudy tonight.

For Walsenburg/Trinidad: Hi: 53, Lo: 26 - Partly sunny...brisk and cooler PM. Partly cloudy tonight.

Next Weather Story...No major storms in our immediate future, but a big time warm up for Monday afternoon. Only lasts a day, though.