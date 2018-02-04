CSPD officers find shell casings and blood, but no victim

Colorado Springs Police officers of the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to a shots fired car where a possible shooting happened.
Police responded to the area of E Platte Ave and Swope Ave very early Sunday morning. Shell casings and blood were found in the area, but no victim, according to CSPD.
Responding officers were unable to locate any victim, following a thorough search throughout the neighborhood.
The investigation is ongoing.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
Prosecutors say a North Dakota woman who admitted killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby also admitted to cutting out the baby while the mother was still alive.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
California authorities are searching for four masked men caught on camera stealing an ATM from a Friant gas station in January. The men entered the Shell gas station around 3:30 a.m. on January 17th.
