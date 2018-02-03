Quantcast

Prayer vigil held in honor of Kelsie Schelling

COLORADO -

Sunday, February 4th will mark five years since Kelsie Schelling went missing and Saturday, family and friends gathered for a prayer vigil in her honor.

It's a day Schelling's mother Laura Saxton didn't think she'd have to live through again.

"Not easier at all, it gets harder," Saxton said. 

Even though she's grateful for the recent arrest of Donthe Lucas, there's still many loose ends.

"As far as like healing and or what it's done for the that way," Saxton said, "it hasn't done a lot. I've always said from the beginning what I want more than anything is to bring Kelsie home."

Saxton still believes Lucas' family holds the key to finding Schelling.

"I believe they know," Saxton said. 

"Are they telling us? No."

Saxton opened up and shared the painful absence of her daughter with the crowd.

"There are no more phone calls or text messages, which is really tough," she said.

"In the beginning, I kept looking for them to come. Now I know they're not gonna come."

But thanks to the community's unyielding support, this somber day can also convey a sense of joy.

"After so much time that so many people are still willing to come out and still support our family and support Kelsie," Saxton said, "it helps kind of give a little boost to not feel so lonely."

Schelling's favorite color, purple, could be spotted in items like wristbands and roses, which the crowd proudly carried.

People also held on to purple balloons and set them free at the end of the vigil; a symbol of hope for Schelling's return and Saxton's ceaseless mission as a mother to bring her daughter home.

"I just can't, as her mother, give up and let this fade away."

Saxton also added the family is still offering a 50 thousand dollar reward for anyone who provides information leading to Kelsie Schelling's location.

