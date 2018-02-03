Prosecutors: Woman cut baby from neighbor

The Latest on the sentencing of a North Dakota woman who admitted killing a pregnant neighbor (all times local):
1:50 p.m.
Prosecutors say a North Dakota woman who admitted killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby also admitted to cutting out the baby while the mother was still alive.
A judge is deciding whether Brooke Crews should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole at Friday's hearing.
Crews pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder and lying to law officers in the August death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind of Fargo.
Prosecutors say Crews cut the baby out of the mother's womb while Greywind went in and out of consciousness. They asked for a sentence of life with no parole.
The baby was found alive in the apartment the 38-year-old Crews shared with her 32-year-old boyfriend, William Hoehn (hayn).
Hoehn is scheduled for trial in March.
1:15 p.m.
12:30 a.m.
