Quantcast

Behind the scenes at Super Bowl LII - KOAA.com | Continuous News | Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Behind the scenes at Super Bowl LII

Posted: Updated:

It takes a village to bring the Super Bowl into your living room each year and NBC has brought that and more to make Super Bowl LII a success. 

Grant Meech took a look behind the scenes and has more on the set-up and operation in the video attached to this article.

WEATHER
Drive the Doppler
More Weather

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Family says cyberbullying contributed to Fort Carson soldier's apparent suicide

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:17 AM EST2018-02-02 06:17:34 GMT

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

    21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week.  She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

  • Couple in Canon City makes discovery of a lifetime

    Couple in Canon City makes discovery of a lifetime

    Saturday, February 3 2018 9:22 PM EST2018-02-04 02:22:10 GMT

    A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone.  Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur. 

    A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone.  Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur. 

  • How to prevent being tracked through electronic devices

    How to prevent being tracked through electronic devices

    Saturday, February 3 2018 12:41 AM EST2018-02-03 05:41:05 GMT

    There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some.  News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking.  Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...

    There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some.  News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking.  Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

© KOAA.com 2018, KOAA.com
A CORDILLERA COMMUNICATIONS Station
All rights reserved
Privacy Policy, | Terms of Service, and Ad Choices

Can't find something?