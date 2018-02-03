Club football gets started at UCCS

The gridiron is finally coming to UCCS, sort of. It's just a club team but these guys have some serious passion.

"Of course we didn't come here for football and bringing a team here gives hopes to people who want to get back into the sport," said Dylan Bonge.

"That's just what got me through high school, middle school, everything. When I'm feeling down I play football and I feel better," said Charles Adrian.

"It's hard to just quit after high school, I've had offers but I turned them down. It feels good to be back out here," said Cooper Beggs.

Guys like Shaun Sherman-Skinner, passed up by other schools this is a chance he isn't taking for granted.

"I'm only 5'9'' and because I'm short, nobody wanted me. This team wants me and I love coming out here and playing for this team," said Sherman-Skinner.

You have to admire the drive and they hope that will take them all the way to the NCAA level.

"The baseball team and the rugby team did it, so we can too. We've got to win, bring people out, let the school know there's a football team now and we're ready to go," said Beggs.

"Show that there's a lot of talent here in the Springs and that we deserve a real NCAA team," said Lance Peltier.

It might be a lofty goal but Lance is right, just take it one step at a time.

"When you have baby steps like this, it starts small, but everything starts small," said Peltier.

More tryouts will be scheduled in the coming months, you'll find all that information right here on KOAA-5 once it's decided.