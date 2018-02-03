Denver woman tries to get pregnant for years, has quadruplets

A Denver couple is bringing home four new additions to their family.
Hannah and her husband Ted Fair found out eight weeks into her pregnancy they were expecting quadruplets. Hannah gave birth to the healthy babies on January 28 at Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center.
But although the couple welcomes four babies into the world, their road was not at all easy. According to 9News in Denver, the couple tried to get pregnant for five years, using a number of fertility drugs and treatments.
The couple began looking into adoption, and by nothing short of a miracle on the last infertility treatment, brought four healthy little babies. 9News Denver says Dr. Richard Porreco, the Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at the hospital, was very calm explaining the delivery of four. "She was my 24th set of quadruplets and I've had three sets of quintuplets."
Hannah spent the last six weeks of her pregnancy on bed rest, spending quality time with other high risk-pregnant woman and hospital employees. Dr. Porreco explained that full-term pregnancies reach 40 weeks, while mothers expecting quadruplets reach around 28-29 weeks before giving birth.
All four healthy babies, Harry, Marty Catherine, Francis Kay and Helen Bennett are at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children until they can go home with their parents.
The couple says they are considering a live in nanny to help care for the infants, but luckily have family close by.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone. Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.
There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some. News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking. Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...
There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some. News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking. Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...
Police broke up a crowd of about 200 demonstrators at Colorado State University after a group arrived armed with bats and shields. Campus police say there were no arrests at the demonstration late Friday. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports some people were chanting a Nazi slogan but no details were immediately available.
Police broke up a crowd of about 200 demonstrators at Colorado State University after a group arrived armed with bats and shields. Campus police say there were no arrests at the demonstration late Friday. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports some people were chanting a Nazi slogan but no details were immediately available.