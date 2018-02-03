Denver woman tries to get pregnant for years, has quadruplets

A Denver couple is bringing home four new additions to their family.

Hannah and her husband Ted Fair found out eight weeks into her pregnancy they were expecting quadruplets. Hannah gave birth to the healthy babies on January 28 at Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center.

But although the couple welcomes four babies into the world, their road was not at all easy. According to 9News in Denver, the couple tried to get pregnant for five years, using a number of fertility drugs and treatments.

The couple began looking into adoption, and by nothing short of a miracle on the last infertility treatment, brought four healthy little babies. 9News Denver says Dr. Richard Porreco, the Director of Maternal Fetal Medicine at the hospital, was very calm explaining the delivery of four. "She was my 24th set of quadruplets and I've had three sets of quintuplets."

Hannah spent the last six weeks of her pregnancy on bed rest, spending quality time with other high risk-pregnant woman and hospital employees. Dr. Porreco explained that full-term pregnancies reach 40 weeks, while mothers expecting quadruplets reach around 28-29 weeks before giving birth.

All four healthy babies, Harry, Marty Catherine, Francis Kay and Helen Bennett are at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children until they can go home with their parents.

The couple says they are considering a live in nanny to help care for the infants, but luckily have family close by.