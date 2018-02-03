Air Force women's basketball bests SDSU 61-51

Air Force women’s basketball defeated San Diego State, 61-51, in Mountain West action Saturday afternoon in front of a season-best crowd of 918 at Clune Arena. Freshman Emily Conroe led three Falcons in double-figures scoring, with a team-high 19 points.

Trailing by two after three quarters, Air Force out-scored San Diego State 14-2 in the final quarter of play, earning its second win in four games.

The Air Force defense put in another solid night, as it held an opponent to 51-or-fewer points for the fourth time in its last five games. The Air Force defense allowed just two fast-break points and eight second-chance points.

The Falcons jumped ahead 17-10 after the first quarter of play. San Diego State out-scored Air Force 18-11 in the second quarter tie the game up at halftime at 28-28. The Aztecs took a two-point lead after three quarters of play.

Freshman Kaelin Immel hit a three to open the fourth quarter to give the Falcons a 50-49 lead. Air Force did not trail the rest of the way, while holding the Aztecs to two free throws. San Diego State did not make a field goal in the final quarter, going 0-for-11 from the field.

Conroe led the Falcons in scoring for the second time in three games with 19 points. The freshman made three three’s and also corralled six rebounds. Immel and senior Cortney Porter scored 12 points each. Immel also made three three’s and had a game-high five steals. Porter recorded her second double-double of the season with a career-high 14 rebounds.

Seniors Dee Bennett and Erika Chapman added nine points each.

McKynzie Fort led San Diego State with 20 points and eight rebounds. Khalia Lark chipped in with 10 points.

“I thought we played well both defensively and offensively,” Air Force head coach Chris Gobrecht said. “It was nice to get some outside shooting from both of our freshmen in Emily Conroe and Kaelin Immel on the same night. Kaelin came up with some big three’s for us in the third quarter and Emily played well for us all game. I thought Cortney Porter was a difference-maker for us today as well. She controlled the tempo of the game and was just a force rebounding the ball.”

Air Force returns to action Wednesday, Feb. 7, at Colorado State.

Notes: Today’s game was played in conjunction with National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The Falcons held a pregame basketball clinic and capped the day with a postgame autograph session...prior to tipoff, senior Cortney Porter was presented with a 1,000 points scored ball from head coach Chris Gobrecht. Porter became Air Force’s 15th 1,000 point scorer on Dec. 28, against New Mexico.