40 students nominated to US Service Academies by Senator Bennet

40 students were nominated by Colorado Senator Michael Bennet to apply to a US Service Academy for the fall semester.

The students were presented certificates at the Eisenhower Chapel in Denver, during a ceremony with Retired US National Guard Colonel, Kenneth Chavez and Retired US Army Lt. General, Ed Anderson.

There were more than 350 applications from interested students, but only 40 were chosen.

All students were interested in one of the following four US Service Academies including, the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, the US Military Academy in West Point, NY, the US Naval Academy in Anapolis, MD, and the US Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY.

US Service Academies are federal institutions that prepare cadets into becoming officers in the US Military, while earning a Bachelor's Degree. In order to be admitted into a Service Academy, each potential candidate must have a nomination from a Member of Congress.

The institutions' goal is to "build upon the legacy of service, character, and integrity of those who have served our country."

Students nominated were from the following communities: