Teacher accused of assaulting student over pledge to flag

Police say they're investigating an allegation that a Colorado middle school teacher assaulted a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.
KUSA-TV reports the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while officers look into the alleged incident, which occurred Thursday at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette, about 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of downtown Denver.
Police did not give details about the nature of the alleged assault.
Boulder Valley School District spokesman Randy Barber says district policy allows students to stand or sit for the flag pledge.
Barber identified the teacher as Karen Smith, a 20-year employee of the district who teaches physical education. No phone number could be found for her.
21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.
There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some. News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking. Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...
Police broke up a crowd of about 200 demonstrators at Colorado State University after a group arrived armed with bats and shields. Campus police say there were no arrests at the demonstration late Friday. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports some people were chanting a Nazi slogan but no details were immediately available.
