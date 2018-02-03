Quantcast

Saturday Evening Weather: Cooler For Super Bowl Sunday

It's been breezy but mild for your Saturday. Winds ease up a bit overnight with lows in the 20's and 30's. A cold front will be moving into our area during the morning hours from east to west. It will be mainly dry with a small chance for isolated flurries for the plains. High temperatures will be cooler in the 40's and will be hit in the late morning or early afternoon hours depending on how quickly the front can pass. Winds will be a tad breezy from the east as the front passes.

Winds will be breezy on Monday with highs in the 50's and 60's. Fire danger may end up being a concern for some areas. Snow will develop over the mountains to our west and will try to move in late Monday into Tuesday. This should be mainly flurries to light snow for our area with minimal (if any) accumulations. Tuesday will be a colder day with highs in the 30's and 40's. Back into the 50's to low 60's for Wednesday through Friday. Skies will be sunny for Wednesday and Thursday. Our next chance to see a few flurries or areas of light snow will be later Friday into Saturday morning with colder air returning for Saturday with highs int he 30's. 

