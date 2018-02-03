Couple in Canon City makes discovery of a lifetime

A Canon City couple made the discovery of a lifetime, a 100-million year old dinosaur bone.

Sydney and Kyle Neville discovered the fossil while hiking at Garden Park in Canon City last November. The couple discovered a femur that experts believe to have belonged to either an Allosaurus or a Duckbilled dinosaur.

The dinosaur bone will eventually be displayed at the 'Royal Gorge Regional Museum and History Center,' but putting the fossil together will take months.

Bureau of Land Management Paleontologist Andrew Smith showed News 5 photojournalist AJ Vega what's next for the fossil. "It's really an incredible experience to actually be hands on with the fossils and being the first person to see something in over 60 million years."

One of the biggest questions he's come across is how would someone know if a bone was an actual fossil? "A lot of people will look at it and think its a rock. On this side there's a smooth curve and that's where the fibula would of rubbed up against the femur."

Smith worked to put the bones together while explaining about the area where the fossil was found. The area where it was found is around 150 million years old, Garden Park is known for the number of "fully articulated skeletons" found.

"It's a great educational piece too actual hand it off to a kid and let them feel and touch it and tell them it's a real dinosaur really britens up their day and it's a story that they'll keep with them."