Cameras Capture ATM Heist

California authorities are searching for four masked men caught on camera stealing an ATM from a Friant gas station in January.

The men entered the Shell gas station around 3:30 a.m. on January 17th.

They were all wearing hoods and masks when they arrived in a white pickup truck pulling a small cargo trailer, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

They broke into the front door of the store and split up. As the security alarm went off, two men removed an ATM, and the other two went behind the counter and removed a safe.

After spending only one minute in the store, the men wheeled the ATM and safe into the parking lot.

They loaded the ATM into the trailer, but for unknown reasons left the safe behind in the parking lot as they drove away. 

