Cameras Capture ATM Heist

21-year-old Private Nicole Burnham had been stationed at Fort Carson for a little under a month, when she was found unresponsive on post last week. She was later pronounced dead at Evans Army hospital.

There's a location tracker in almost every electronic device we use from our smartphones, to our laptops, and our fitness watches. It raises a privacy issue for some. News 5 set out to get some answers on steps to take to prevent tracking. Kurt Peterson, owner of Experimac in Pueblo, says it's as simple as tapping that location option on your devices. However, he says it's all about being smart with the information you share, and with the friend and follower requests you...

Police broke up a crowd of about 200 demonstrators at Colorado State University after a group arrived armed with bats and shields. Campus police say there were no arrests at the demonstration late Friday. The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports some people were chanting a Nazi slogan but no details were immediately available.

A Colorado physical education teacher has been accused of assaulting a student who refused to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. The alleged assault occurred Thursday morning at Angevine Middle School in Lafayette. The accused teacher has been identified as Karen Smith, a 20-year veteran of the Boulder Valley School District. A spokesman for the district said that she is currently on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Angevine Middle School Principal Mike Me...