City of Pueblo celebrates birds of prey

One of Pueblo's most popular festivals, celebrating the bald eagle, was full of spectators Saturday.

Pueblo is home to some of the magnificent birds throughout the winter, so the city comes together to admire these birds of prey. Live birds are available all weekend, along with some other species of birds, live presentations, captivating nature photos and more.

The event is kid friendly where children can meet the Air Force Academy falcon mascot, participate in fun-projects, listen to stories, play games and watch birds be released back into nature.

A number of sponsors come together to make the event possible, like The Arkansas Valley Audubon Society, Black Hills Energy, CPW, CSU-Pueblo Outdoor Pursuits Program, Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center, and the Pueblo Zoo.

Beyond being a bird lover, the event had a little something for everyone.

The event goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake pueblo State Park Visitor Center and West Fishing viewing area, Sunday.

For more details on the event, click here: PuebloEagleDays.org.